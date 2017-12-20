Rams WR Isaac Bruce on HOF possibility: I check every box

I think [Rams fans] were really gutted -- I'd say to a certain extent -- when the team picked up to leave [after the 1994 season]. It was my first year. We probably weren't drawing an average, maybe 40-30,000 fans in Anaheim. But they were those who were like the Melon Heads. They were there every game. They would show up at every community event. You could feel their pain when we left. It's funny because I've experienced it on both sides, St. Louis and Los Angles. For a team to pick up and leave, fans who thought they were being faithful to the team, that kind of hurt them. So I guess the trust level has to be repaired. And I think winning does it from a certain extent but at the same time, it's up to my organization to continue to go out into the community, invite them and do everything we can to help them and I think that trust level will go back up.