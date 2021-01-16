Around the NFL

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (knee) game-time decision vs. Packers

Published: Jan 16, 2021 at 09:16 AM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The knee injury ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ suffered on Super Wild Card Weekend is still hampering him heading into the Divisional Round.

The Rams wide receiver is a game-time decision to play Saturday versus the Packers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Kupp is officially listed as questionable.

After Kupp went down late in L.A.'s win over the Seahawks, coach Sean McVay said he expected his leading wideout to play in Green Bay this weekend. But he was unable to practice all week and his status might come down to how he fares in pregame warmups, Pelissero added.

Kupp, who missed Week 17 following a bout with COVID-19, registered team highs in receptions (four) and yards (78) in the Rams' playoff opener.

The Rams and Packers kick off at 4:35 p.m. ET.

