Rams, WR Cooper Kupp have made significant progress toward extension

Published: Jun 08, 2022 at 06:54 PM
Reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams have made significant progress toward an extension that would put Kupp among the NFL's highest-paid at his position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

A deal is not done yet, but there is a possibility an extension would be agreed upon Wednesday night, and it is likely to be a three-year deal that could approach or surpass $25 million per season, Rapoport added.

The Rams recently restructured defensive lineman Aaron Donald's contract to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Next up to get a lofty raise is Kupp.

Kupp has been adamant that he's not seeking any kind of market-resetting deal. Nonetheless, the 28-year-old is coming off a historic season in which he won the receiving triple crown, garnering league highs of 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Kupp is certainly deserving of a hefty raise, and it seems he's going to get it shortly.

