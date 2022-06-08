Rams, WR Cooper Kupp have made significant progress toward extension

Reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams have made significant progress toward an extension that would put Kupp among the NFL's highest-paid at his position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
A deal is not done yet, but there is a possibility an extension would be agreed upon Wednesday night, and it is likely to be a three-year deal that could approach or surpass $25 million per season, Rapoport added.
The Rams recently restructured defensive lineman Aaron Donald's contract to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Next up to get a lofty raise is Kupp.
Kupp has been adamant that he's not seeking any kind of market-resetting deal. Nonetheless, the 28-year-old is coming off a historic season in which he won the receiving triple crown, garnering league highs of 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Kupp is certainly deserving of a hefty raise, and it seems he's going to get it shortly.