Rams WR Cooper Kupp becomes first to hit 100 catches in 2021 season

When the Rams were mired in a three-game losing skid, just how Los Angeles would remedy its ills was at the forefront of the news cycle.

As L.A. finally righted its ship in a 37-7 laugher Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it allowed the spotlight to shine again on the giant season being turned in by ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿.

The first wideout to 1,000 yards when he hit the milestone mark in Week 9, Kupp became the first NFL receiver to rack up 100 catches this season on Sunday with an 8-yard grab from ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿.

Kupp finished the game with another all-star stat line of eight receptions, 129 yards and a 29-yard touchdown catch.

"He does everything right," Stafford said, via The Associated Press. "People probably watch him on TV and think he's 5-[foot]-10 and runs 4.6. He's 6-2, 210 and runs great. He's got a great feel for the game. He's a great competitor. He understands the game. He does everything right. I pinch myself every day. Just lucky to play with a guy like that."

The statistics so far back up Stafford's claim of Kupp doing everything right.

During the Rams' aforementioned three-game losing streak, Kupp averaged 9.6 catches for 104.3 yards despite his team's travails. Win or lose, home or away, what have you, Kupp has produced this season.

Thus, he's currently leading the NFL in every major receiving category: 100 catches, 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has seven 100-yard receiving games, which is tops in the league and a career high.

After Sunday, Kupp's tallied eight consecutive games of at least 90 receiving yards and trails new teammate ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin for the all-time mark of nine, according to NFL Research.

It's a consistently outstanding season that just keeps keeping on. Per NFL Research, Kupp is on pace for 1,935 yards receiving, which would be second-most all time.

However, it's pretty likely he's unaware of that. On Sunday, Kupp became the first player in NFL history with at least 100 catches and 10 receiving touchdowns in his first 12 games, according to the AP. It was news to him.

"I didn't know that," Kupp said, via the AP. "At the end of day it is about getting a win. I just want to be part of producing and moving the team forward."

While Kupp sits atop ever individual category, he maintains a team-first mantra.

Hence, when a game such as Sunday arises when he didn't have a catch through the Rams' first five possessions, there is no cause for concern.

"That's football. It's not that you're not trying to get open. It's not that things aren't there, too. It's just the way that things go sometimes," Kupp told NFL Network’s Bridget Condon after the game. "My job is to execute my job the best that I can, play after play. I know it's coming, I'm just happy that we're moving the ball, that we're being able to put points on the board. That's the most important thing."

Having improved to 8-4, the Rams are now heading into a massive showdown with the NFC West-frontrunning Arizona Cardinals (10-2) in Week 14.

Kupp has been unswervingly stellar this season with really just one exception. That was a five-catch, 64-yard showing in a Week 4 loss to the Cards.

An outstanding season has already been had for Kupp with five games still yet to play, but just how magnificent his numbers will be at campaign's end is certainly captivating. How well he and the Rams can fare against the Cardinals will be the most prevalent question at hand this week, though.