Around the NFL

Rams WR Cooper Kupp becomes first to hit 100 catches in 2021 season

Published: Dec 06, 2021 at 07:16 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

When the Rams were mired in a three-game losing skid, just how Los Angeles would remedy its ills was at the forefront of the news cycle.

As L.A. finally righted its ship in a 37-7 laugher Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it allowed the spotlight to shine again on the giant season being turned in by ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿.

The first wideout to 1,000 yards when he hit the milestone mark in Week 9, Kupp became the first NFL receiver to rack up 100 catches this season on Sunday with an 8-yard grab from ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿.

Kupp finished the game with another all-star stat line of eight receptions, 129 yards and a 29-yard touchdown catch.

"He does everything right," Stafford said, via The Associated Press. "People probably watch him on TV and think he's 5-[foot]-10 and runs 4.6. He's 6-2, 210 and runs great. He's got a great feel for the game. He's a great competitor. He understands the game. He does everything right. I pinch myself every day. Just lucky to play with a guy like that."

The statistics so far back up Stafford's claim of Kupp doing everything right.

During the Rams' aforementioned three-game losing streak, Kupp averaged 9.6 catches for 104.3 yards despite his team's travails. Win or lose, home or away, what have you, Kupp has produced this season.

Thus, he's currently leading the NFL in every major receiving category: 100 catches, 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has seven 100-yard receiving games, which is tops in the league and a career high.

After Sunday, Kupp's tallied eight consecutive games of at least 90 receiving yards and trails new teammate ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin for the all-time mark of nine, according to NFL Research.

It's a consistently outstanding season that just keeps keeping on. Per NFL Research, Kupp is on pace for 1,935 yards receiving, which would be second-most all time.

However, it's pretty likely he's unaware of that. On Sunday, Kupp became the first player in NFL history with at least 100 catches and 10 receiving touchdowns in his first 12 games, according to the AP. It was news to him.

"I didn't know that," Kupp said, via the AP. "At the end of day it is about getting a win. I just want to be part of producing and moving the team forward."

While Kupp sits atop ever individual category, he maintains a team-first mantra.

Hence, when a game such as Sunday arises when he didn't have a catch through the Rams' first five possessions, there is no cause for concern.

"That's football. It's not that you're not trying to get open. It's not that things aren't there, too. It's just the way that things go sometimes," Kupp told NFL Network’s Bridget Condon after the game. "My job is to execute my job the best that I can, play after play. I know it's coming, I'm just happy that we're moving the ball, that we're being able to put points on the board. That's the most important thing."

Having improved to 8-4, the Rams are now heading into a massive showdown with the NFC West-frontrunning Arizona Cardinals (10-2) in Week 14.

Kupp has been unswervingly stellar this season with really just one exception. That was a five-catch, 64-yard showing in a Week 4 loss to the Cards.

An outstanding season has already been had for Kupp with five games still yet to play, but just how magnificent his numbers will be at campaign's end is certainly captivating. How well he and the Rams can fare against the Cardinals will be the most prevalent question at hand this week, though. 

A losing streak ended Sunday and the Rams and Kupp are moving on, 100 and counting.

Related Content

news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Patriots-Bills

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down four things to watch for when the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots on Monday night.
news

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) likely out for season 

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be our for the remainder of the Ravens' season after suffering a shoulder injury.
news

John Harbaugh cites Ravens' depleted CB room as reason for two-point conversion try in loss to Steelers

A late-game TD positioned the Ravens for a shocking road win over the rival Steelers. But a failed two-point conversion spelled the end of Baltimore's exciting comeback bid.
news

Dan Campbell dedicates Lions' first win to victims of Oxford High School shooting

Following his team's first win of the season, Lions head coach Dan Campbell opened his postgame press conference by dedicating the game ball to the victims of the Oxford High School shooting and everyone affected by the tragedy.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow dislocates pinky finger in loss to Chargers

The Bengals followed up last week's win with a wild 41-22 home loss to the Chargers. To add injury to insult, Cincy's starting quarterback, Joe Burrow, exited the bruising defeat bruised himself.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 13 action. 
news

Vikings WR Adam Thielen injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 13's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady after 5-7 start to season

The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the team announced Sunday.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones likely out multiple weeks with neck injury

﻿Mike Glennon﻿ has made only five starts over the past four seasons. He might get a few more with the Giants this December. Daniel Jones will likely be out multiple weeks while dealing with a neck injury, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) inactive for Week 13; Gardner Minshew to start vs. Jets

The Eagles will be without their QB1 on Sunday. Gardner Minshew will start in Jalen Hurts' place, Mike Garafolo reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW