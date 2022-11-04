Rams WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers

As expected, Cooper Kupp will play Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that the star receiver would suit up after suffering an ankle injury late in the club's Week 8 loss to San Francisco.

Kupp said earlier in the week that he'd "dodged a bullet" after the injury. He did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday.

Having the triple-crown winner on the field Sunday is huge for Matthew Stafford and a Rams offense attempting to get on track against a similarly disappointing Bucs squad.

McVay added that receiver Van Jefferson and center Brian Allen would play Sunday. Both returned in Week 8 after missing time due to knee injuries.