Rams WR, Army vet Daniel Rodriguez one to root for

May 24, 2015

This Memorial Day is the perfect time to recognize the ultimate sacrifice made by our veterans.

It's also a time to marvel at the accomplishments of people like Army vet Daniel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was signed after a rookie tryout with the Rams. As a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient, he has absolutely nothing left to prove and yet, he's trying to prove he can make the Rams' 53-man roster.

"When they invited me, I was like, 'Heck yeah, I would love to try out,'" Rodriguez told the team's website. "I've got nothing to lose. They flew me out here and I thought I was only going to be here for a two-day trial. And they said I had a pretty good workout, made some plays, and they offered to have me stay. It was one of those things that I couldn't really believe happened, and it was all a whirlwind. I didn't know what was going to happen. I had invitations to other minicamps down the road, and I was just trying to take advantage of every one. And this one was the first one and it stuck. Honestly, it was a blessing in disguise."

The long read on Rodriguez is well worth your time. He made an emotional promise to a fellow soldier that he'd play college football, only to see that friend lost in combat. He fought in the Battle of Kamdesh, one of the ugliest conflicts in Afghanistan.

On top of spending time around your grill today, be sure to give it a read and remember why we have this holiday in the first place.

