Rams WR, Army vet Daniel Rodriguez one to root for

"When they invited me, I was like, 'Heck yeah, I would love to try out,'" Rodriguez told the team's website. "I've got nothing to lose. They flew me out here and I thought I was only going to be here for a two-day trial. And they said I had a pretty good workout, made some plays, and they offered to have me stay. It was one of those things that I couldn't really believe happened, and it was all a whirlwind. I didn't know what was going to happen. I had invitations to other minicamps down the road, and I was just trying to take advantage of every one. And this one was the first one and it stuck. Honestly, it was a blessing in disguise."