Rams WR, Army vet Daniel Rodriguez one to root for

This Memorial Day is the perfect time to recognize the ultimate sacrifice made by our veterans.
"When they invited me, I was like, 'Heck yeah, I would love to try out,'" Rodriguez told the team's website. "I've got nothing to lose. They flew me out here and I thought I was only going to be here for a two-day trial. And they said I had a pretty good workout, made some plays, and they offered to have me stay. It was one of those things that I couldn't really believe happened, and it was all a whirlwind. I didn't know what was going to happen. I had invitations to other minicamps down the road, and I was just trying to take advantage of every one. And this one was the first one and it stuck. Honestly, it was a blessing in disguise."
The long read on Rodriguez is well worth your time. He made an emotional promise to a fellow soldier that he'd play college football, only to see that friend lost in combat. He fought in the Battle of Kamdesh, one of the ugliest conflicts in Afghanistan.
On top of spending time around your grill today, be sure to give it a read and remember why we have this holiday in the first place.
