Rams waive Isaiah Pead, former second-round pick

The only surprise with Pead is that he held onto a roster spot this long. He had just 31 touches in his three-plus seasons, and missed all of 2014 with a torn ACL. He became expendable when Todd Gurley, the team's first-round pick in April, made his NFL debut in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians clears COVID protocols, will coach Sunday vs. Jets
Bruce Arians is back. The Buccaneers HC has cleared COVID protocols and will be on the sideline Sunday against the Jets, Tom Pelissero reports.
Colts QB Carson Wentz activated off reserve/COVID-19 list
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Next up for Wentz will be testing out of COVID-19 protocols on Sunday to be able to take the field against the Raiders.
Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Bengals
Chiefs second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Saturday.
NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 1
Notable injury and roster news from New Year's Day.
Browns DE Myles Garrett looking to send Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out 'with a bang'
With plenty of signs pointing to Monday night being Ben final home game at Heinz Field, Garrett's focused on giving the rival signal-caller a not-so fond farewell.
Former Cowboys player, NFL head coach Dan Reeves passes away at 77
Dan Reeves, who was a head coach of the Broncos, Giants and Falcons after playing with the Cowboys, has died at the age of 77. Reeves participated in nine Super Bowls as a coach and player.
Lions HC Campbell: Return of RB D'Andre Swift 'a sight for sore eyes'
Lions RB D'Andre Swift makes his return vs. the Seahawks after a four-game absence, and coach Dan Campbell believes it could make for a strong finish to Detroit's season.
Belichick evaluates Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence: 'He'll be a solid NFL player, maybe great'
Ahead of a Week 17 matchup against the Jaguars, Patriots coach Bill Belichick gives his assessment on the rookie season of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
Week 17 injury report for 2021 NFL season
Check out the each team's injury report for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) doubtful; Trey Lance expected to start vs. Texans
Jimmy Garoppolo was listed as doubtful with a thumb injury on Friday's injury report following a week in which Garoppolo did not participate in practice. Rookie backup Trey Lance is expected to start, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Broncos place WR Jerry Jeudy, OLB Bradley Chubb on reserve/COVID-19 list
The Broncos have lost two key players for their pivotal Week 17 game. Receiver Jerry Jeudy and edge rusher Bradley Chubb are headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.