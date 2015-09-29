Around the NFL

Rams waive Isaiah Pead, former second-round pick

Published: Sep 29, 2015 at 10:07 AM

The clock has run out on Isaiah Pead in St. Louis.

The running back -- selected with the 50th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft -- was waived by the Rams on Tuesday. In corresponding moves, the Rams added cornerback Brandon McGee from the practice squad to the active roster and added former Saints wide receiver Nick Toon to the practice squad.

The only surprise with Pead is that he held onto a roster spot this long. He had just 31 touches in his three-plus seasons, and missed all of 2014 with a torn ACL. He became expendable when Todd Gurley, the team's first-round pick in April, made his NFL debut in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Pead is perhaps most famous for being part of the big draft haul acquired by the Rams after the "RGIII Trade" with the Redskins. Washington never got the longtime franchise star they envisioned, but Pead is a reminder that St. Louis didn't exactly pull off the heist of a century.

