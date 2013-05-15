Rams' Trumaine Johnson receives plea deal in drunken driving case

Published: May 15, 2013 at 02:01 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. - St. Louis Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson has pleaded guilty to reduced charges of reckless driving and refusing a breath test and received a 90-day suspended jail sentence.

A drunken driving charge filed in March was dropped as part of a plea agreement with Missoula prosecutors that requires the former University of Montana football player to pay $800 in fines, make a $2,500 donation to the county DUI Task Force and enroll in an alcohol assessment class.

Police stopped Johnson's car around 2 a.m. March 22 because he was driving without headlights.

Attorney Paul Ryan says Johnson performed well on field sobriety tests and maintains he wasn't intoxicated. Johnson appeared in Municipal Court via conference call from St. Louis.

Ryan says the NFL required Johnson to enroll in its substance abuse program. He says Johnson apologizes for any embarrassment he caused the community, the Rams or his friends and family.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

