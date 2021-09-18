Rams to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all home games beginning in Week 7

Beginning with the Week 7 contest against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 24, the Los Angeles Rams will require all home game attendees ages 12 and over to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of gameday in order to gain entry into SoFi Stadium.

The updated COVID-19 policy is being enacted in accordance with a mandate passed down by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday.

The rule, which will go into effect on Oct. 7, will be required for all outdoor events with at least 10,000 attendees. Children under 12 do not need a negative test result for entry. Masks are required for all attendees regardless of vaccination status.