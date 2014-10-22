Rams to continue with hot-hand approach at RB

Tre Mason bust onto the scene in Week 7, carrying the rock 18 times for 85 yards and one touchdown run in the St. Louis Rams' upset victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Mason far outdistanced the Rams' other running backs. Zac Stacy was announced the starter but didn't start and played just one snap with zero carries. Benny Cunningham had just two totes for three yards. Receiver Tavon Austin actually received five handoffs for 16 yards.
Coach Jeff Fisher, however, reiterated this week that the Rams will continue with their hot-hand approach.
"It'll be a week-to-week thing," Fisher said, per ESPN.com. "Zac could get 25 carries this week. We had some things in early this week. It was working so we decided to stay with 'Mase.' It's nothing that Zac has done or hasn't done. He's been a little banged up the last couple of weeks, but obviously he's an outstanding runner as well. We clearly have significant depth there at the position."
Stacy has been battling calf and ankle injuries in recent weeks and hasn't looked like the workhorse he was last season.
Mason wasn't involved in the passing game or asked to block -- both of which he struggled with during the preseason. Still, he looked like the most promising runner of the group this season.
The rookie should get the first opportunity this week against Kansas City, but Fisher -- who hasn't utilized a running back by committee approach for most of his coaching career -- insists the Rams will go with the runner churning up the most yards.
