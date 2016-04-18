Rams, Titans hatched trade over secret bathroom trips

Snead's anecdote confirms that some level of conniving still exists in the NFL. Even though the sport has moved away from its Wild West days, there is still a need to sneak out to the bathroom with another general manager to talk about swinging a deal that will throttle draft boards for just about every team in the top 15. However, we wonder why, with the advent of cell phones, this was an absolute necessity. Maybe this gives momentum to the theory that this is still a people business -- you need to read facial expressions and tone just as much as anything.