Rams seek first 2010 road win at Tampa Bay

Sam Bradford is playing at a high level.
(Rob Carr / Associated Press)
The storyline
These teams combined for four wins last season, but each has won three times already this year. They are both in the thick of the playoff race, but Tampa Bay's division is significantly tougher, making this a must-win for the Bucs.
Why you should watch
Sam Bradford looks nothing like a rookie and is running away with Rookie of the Year honors, while he lifts a franchise. Don't sleep on the Rams defense and running game. The Bucs have really struggled against better opponents.
Did you know?
Steven Jackson needs 32 rushing yards to pass Eric Dickerson and become the franchise's all-time leading rusher. ... St. Louis' James Hall is tied for fourth in the NFL with six sacks. ... Bucs wide receiver Mike Williams leads all rookies with three touchdown catches. ... Tampa Bay is 4-1 when Barrett Ruud has an interception.