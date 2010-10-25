Rams say RB Jackson day to day after surgery on left ring finger

Steven Jackson set the St. Louis Rams' franchise rushing record over the weekend -- despite playing with a broken finger.
Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said the running back had surgery on his left ring finger Monday. The Rams said two pins were put into the finger, and Jackson's status for this Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers was unknown.
"Yes, I had surgery on my ring finger but I shouldn't miss a beat," Jackson wrote on his Twitter page. "I'm not married so I'm covered there too."
Jackson sustained the injury last Sunday during the Rams' 18-17 road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He rushed for 110 yards, his third consecutive game over the century mark, and passed Eric Dickerson to become the Rams' all-time rushing leader.
"He didn't think it was a big deal," Spagnuolo said of Jackson's reaction to the injury. "He kept playing. ... He's going to be sore. Hopefully, he'll be able to play this week. We'll know more after he gets through it. ... He's just a warrior. He goes out and plays, and we find out later on there's a crack in there."
Jackson's 617 rushing yards rank fourth in the NFL this season and second in the NFC behind Minnesota's Adrian Peterson (684). In his six seasons with the Rams, Jackson has 7,324 yards.
"Wonderful, wonderful thing for him, for this organization, for all the guys along the way that have blocked for him," Spagnuolo said of Jackson breaking the Rams' rushing record. "Hopefully there's a lot more yards to come."
Still, the Rams continued their trend of losing games on the road with Sunday's loss, struggling again in the second half.
The Rams, who have lost six consecutive road games and have one win in their last 16 road games, led 17-6 at halftime but were unable to score again. St. Louis hasn't scored a touchdown in the second half of its last three games and has been outscored 46-3 in the final two quarters during that stretch.
"It's not one thing," Spagnuolo said. "I told the guys in there, 'Don't be deep-thinking this thing.' Should we have won the game 17-12, we would have won it because we would have made one or two plays somewhere in there. That's how close it came down to and there wouldn't be as big of questions.
"Do we have to get better in the second half? Yeah. But we looked at everything this morning: It is scheme? Calls? Did they make any major adjustments? I don't think so, a couple little tweaks here and there. It's a tackle here. It's a completed pass there. It's just simple football stuff."
The Rams will be without safety James Butler against the Panthers after he suffered a knee injury Sunday, Spagnuolo said. The team worked out veteran cornerback Ralph Brown on Monday, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.
