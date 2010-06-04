Rams rookie OT Saffold sprains knee, likely to sit out as precaution

Rookie offensive tackle Rodger Saffold has a sprained knee, the St. Louis Rams announced Friday, and likely will miss the remainder of organized team activities.
The Rams didn't identify which knee Saffold injured, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that it was the right.
The Rams said Saffold could return, but they want to take precautions. Saffold, a second-round draft pick out of Indiana, is a candidate to play left tackle after former starter Alex Barronwas traded to the Dallas Cowboys last month.
Jason Smith, the Rams' first-round pick last year, also could protect quarterback Sam Bradford, the team's first-round choice this year.
The Rams have OTAs scheduled for June 7-8 and June 14-17. They also have a mandatory minicamp June 10-12.