Rams' Robert Woods returning Sunday vs. Seahawks

While Cooper Kupp thrived in Woods' absence -- averaging six receptions and 100.6 yards -- the return of the team's top target will provide Jared Goff a weapon on intermediate routes and a security blanket on third downs. Woods has the third-highest passer rating in the NFL when targeted this year (118.9; minimum 60 targets), with a 4-0 TD-INT ratio, per NFL Research. The Woods and Todd Gurley tandem ranks third in scrimmage yards for any duo in the NFL with 2,420, behind only Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown (3,193), and Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill (2,481).