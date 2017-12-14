Around the NFL

Rams' Robert Woods returning Sunday vs. Seahawks

Published: Dec 13, 2017 at 11:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Rams expect to have No. 1 target Robert Woods back for Sunday's pivotal showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

The receiver said he plans to play this weekend after missing the past three games with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 11.

"Long process trying to get healthy, trying to get back," Woods said, via the team's official website. "Guys did well prepping up to this, getting wins and everything. And now I'm finally back and trying to finish it off with the team."

A Week 15 return was always the most likely scenario. Woods was listed as questionable last week, but the team played it cautious, holding him out another game. The wideout was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, but he practiced fully on Thursday and coach Sean McVay said Woods "should be good to go" for Sunday.

Before missing a trio of games, Woods was leading the Rams in receptions (47) and receiving yards (703). He's already blasted pass his career high in yards and is closing in on season bests across the board.

While Cooper Kupp thrived in Woods' absence -- averaging six receptions and 100.6 yards -- the return of the team's top target will provide Jared Goff a weapon on intermediate routes and a security blanket on third downs. Woods has the third-highest passer rating in the NFL when targeted this year (118.9; minimum 60 targets), with a 4-0 TD-INT ratio, per NFL Research. The Woods and Todd Gurley tandem ranks third in scrimmage yards for any duo in the NFL with 2,420, behind only Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown (3,193), and Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill (2,481).

"Getting Robert back out there just with what he provides from a leadership standpoint, obviously the production that he was having before he went out with the injury -- that's a big boost for us," McVay said Wednesday. "We're on track to have him back and that will be good."

Sunday's showdown in Seattle will provide the winner the upper hand to swiping the NFC West title. Having Woods on the field against a banged-up Seahawks secondary could help turn the tide in the Rams' favor.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield not expected to attend start of Browns' voluntary offseason workout program

Baker Mayfield isn't expected to attend the start of the Cleveland Browns' voluntary offseason workouts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz: We were a better offense with Amari Cooper

Following the offseason trade of Amari Cooper, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz says there's plenty of room for other Dallas pass-catchers to step their game up in his absence.

news

Patrick Mahomes: Mecole Hardman 'doesn't have to be Tyreek Hill' for Chiefs offense to soar

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes believes Mecole Hardman has the potential to become a consistent playmaker in Kansas City's offense after trading away Tyreek Hill.

news

A.J. Green admits chemistry with Kyler Murray wasn't great in 2021: 'A lot of room (for growth)'

A.J. Green didn't have the season he envisioned in his first year in Arizona. Upon signing his new one-year deal with the Cardinals, Green said he knows his chemistry with Kyler Murray needs work.

news

Tom Brady: 'I know I don't have a lot left,' but there is still a place for me on the field

Tom Brady's retirement reversal caught some off guard, but he couldn't deny the itch to continue competing. Despite retiring for 40 days, the Buccaneers QB never questioned whether he could still physically play.

news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo won't report for start of voluntary offseason program

Jimmy Garoppolo won't be in attendance when the 49ers open voluntary offseason workouts today. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the QB has been rehabbing his shoulder off-site.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Marcus Mariota on potential of Falcons drafting a quarterback: 'I'll give as much advice and knowledge as I can'

After seven NFL seasons with two clubs, Marcus Mariota has a realistic approach and knows full well that he's joined a Falcons franchise in flux that could very well draft a quarterback. If that happens, Mariota is prepared for whatever role that brings.

news

Despite initial 'shock' of losing Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes knows Chiefs have 'got to keep rolling'

Losing Tyreek Hill was a stunning turn of events for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, but one he realizes is simply the business of the game.

news

Stephon Gilmore explains decision to sign with Colts: 'It just felt right in my heart'

Veteran CB Stephon Gilmore explains why he chose to sign with the Colts, but maintains there is still work to be done should he become Indy's missing piece on defense.

news

Malcolm Butler on return to Patriots: 'One thing I learned is you never burn your bridges'

After signing with the Patriots this offseason, CB Malcolm Butler still doesn't have anything to say about the past after his infamous benching in Super Bowl LII.

news

Colin Kaepernick willing to play backup QB in NFL: 'I just need that opportunity to walk through the door'

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick said he's willing to take on a backup QB role in the NFL in order get an opportunity to return to the league.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW