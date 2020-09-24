Rams' Robert Woods looking forward to return to Buffalo to face 2-0 Bills

﻿Robert Woods﻿ spent his first four seasons in Buffalo as an underrated receiver while playing for a struggling franchise.

In 2017, he moved to L.A. where he's still underestimated but is getting more star-acclaim on the West Coast as a key part of Sean McVay's offense. Woods has generated back-to-back 1,000-plus yards seasons, the first of his career.

Sunday, he heads back to the place where it all began in a big matchup between two undefeated teams.

"It feels good to go back to where I started my NFL career," Woods said of the Rams trip to Buffalo, via the L.A. Times. "Love the fans -- I wish the fans could be there. Just going back to that atmosphere, feeling like it's another home place for me."

In four seasons in Buffalo, the second-round pick totaled 203 receptions for 2,451 yards and 12 TDs. He's blasted well past those marks in just three years in L.A. (232-3,134-13).

Woods will match up a lot with star Bills corner ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿ in a battle that could decide how the tilt tips. White joined Buffalo the year Woods moved across the country.

Even though he moved on, Buffalo still holds a special place for Woods.

"I grew to love Buffalo," he said. "I never really got a chance to experience really like another city, especially another weather climate like that.

"So going to Buffalo, being in the snow, seeing the football culture there, I loved it. Real true loyal fans, fun place to play. If you're not wearing Bills gear in the city, they're looking at you funny."

There won't be fans in the stands Sunday, but the game will have big meaning for the Rams and Bills. Both squads sit at 2-0 and have looked impressive in an infantile season.