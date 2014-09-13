Rams' Robert Quinn signs six-year, $65.6M contract

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Quinn signed a new six-year, $65.6 million contract that will keep him in a Rams jersey through 2019, according to a source involved in the deal. The deal includes $41.2 million in guarantees. Quinn had two years left on his rookie contract, so the team essentially ripped up this year and next for the new six-year deal.
"This is a very happy day for the St. Louis Rams and Robert Quinn," general manager Les Snead said in a team statement. "Since his arrival, Robert has progressed into one of the top disruptive forces at the defensive end position."
The 24-year-old Quinn is already one the NFL's most dominant pass rushers. He recorded 19 sacks and led the NFL with 91 total quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus, in 2013 en route to his first All-Pro season. Quinn should have gotten more consideration for Defensive Player of the Year last season -- if he played in a major market he would have been more hyped.
Quinn has increased his production in each of his first three seasons, going from five sacks to 10.5 to last year's monster 19. The fourth-year pro has earned 34.5 sacks in just 48 games.
The No. 14 overall pick in 2011 is the cornerstone of a front-heavy Rams' defense. As the anchor of one of the NFL's best defensive lines, Quinn will shoulder even more responsibility after his bash-brother, Chris Long, underwent ankle surgery and will be out at least eight weeks.
