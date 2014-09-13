 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Rams' Robert Quinn signs six-year, $65.6M contract

Published: Sep 13, 2014 at 06:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The St. Louis Rams locked down dominant pass rusher Robert Quinn for the near future.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Quinn signed a new six-year, $65.6 million contract that will keep him in a Rams jersey through 2019, according to a source involved in the deal. The deal includes $41.2 million in guarantees. Quinn had two years left on his rookie contract, so the team essentially ripped up this year and next for the new six-year deal.

"This is a very happy day for the St. Louis Rams and Robert Quinn," general manager Les Snead said in a team statement. "Since his arrival, Robert has progressed into one of the top disruptive forces at the defensive end position."

The 24-year-old Quinn is already one the NFL's most dominant pass rushers. He recorded 19 sacks and led the NFL with 91 total quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus, in 2013 en route to his first All-Pro season. Quinn should have gotten more consideration for Defensive Player of the Year last season -- if he played in a major market he would have been more hyped. 

Quinn has increased his production in each of his first three seasons, going from five sacks to 10.5 to last year's monster 19. The fourth-year pro has earned 34.5 sacks in just 48 games.

The No. 14 overall pick in 2011 is the cornerstone of a front-heavy Rams' defense. As the anchor of one of the NFL's best defensive lines, Quinn will shoulder even more responsibility after his bash-brother, Chris Long, underwent ankle surgery and will be out at least eight weeks.

The Rams' defense is the foundation of a team that is staring at another year in the cellar of the NFC West. A potential climb up the ranks will begin on defense. The Rams know Quinn will play a vital role in any future success and they paid handsomely for it. 

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps the Steelers-Ravens game and previews the other 15 games in Week 2.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata on contract extension with Philadelphia: 'I am very grateful to the organization'

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata says he's "very grateful" for his new contract extension with the club that drafted him in 2018.
news

Giants TE Darren Waller still hasn't 'made a decision yet' on playing in 2024

A month has passed since Darren Waller said he would decide on retirement soon, and the New York Giants tight end remains up in the air.
news

Aaron Donald believes Rams WR Puka Nacua can go on to do things that have 'never been done' in NFL

After seeing Puka Nacua's rookie year up close and personal, retired Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald recently sang the wideout's praises, claiming he can go on accomplish things that have never been seen before at his position.
news

LB Kyle Van Noy: Re-signing with Ravens was 'matter of when' rather than 'if'

Coming off one of his finest statistical seasons a decade into his NFL career, linebacker Kyle Van Noy rejoined Baltimore this week on a two-year deal, intent to make an impact as a mentor and former Super Bowl champion.
news

Texans make offseason history with acquisitions of Danielle Hunter, Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon

Houston made offseason history with the acquisitions of pass rusher Danielle Hunter, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon. The Texans have become the first team in history to add players who respectively had 10-plus sacks, 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus rushing yards, per NFL Research.
news

OT7: When and how to watch live games on NFL Network and NFL+

Coverage of the 2024 OT7 season will be carried on NFL Network and available to stream on NFL+. Here's how to check out the action.
news

Kirk Cousins aims to finish career with Falcons, avoid Shaquille O'Neal-like end

Kirk Cousins' move to Atlanta should be the final one of his NFL career. At least, that's how the 35-year-old quarterback envisions it when speaking recently with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. 
news

Panthers DT Derrick Brown agrees to four-year, $96M contract extension

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Marquez Valdes-Scantling pushes back against 'diva' narrative surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers

Free-agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling defended his former teammate Aaron Rodgers this week, explaining how the four-time MVP "cares more about his teammates than about the game of football" despite drawing criticism.
news

Chargers TE Hayden Hurst: Jim Harbaugh-led squad looking to be tougher, more physical in 2024

Jim Harbaugh's return to the NFL launched an exodus from Ann Arbor, Michigan, with his defensive coordinator heading to Seattle, and a handful of Harbaugh's Wolverines lieutenants following him to Los Angeles. With their move comes an intentional change in culture within the Chargers. It starts with an element they lacked in recent years: toughness.
news

Texans adjust Stefon Diggs' contract after trade, clearing path for WR to be free agent in 2025

As part of their deal to acquire Diggs, the Houston Texans are eliminating the final three years of Diggs' contract, making him a free agent in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 