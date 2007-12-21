Rams retire Faulk's No. 28 jersey at halftime

ST. LOUIS -- Marshall Faulk, a major component of an electric St. Louis Rams offense dubbed the "Greatest Show on Turf," had his No. 28 jersey retired at halftime of Thursday night's home finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A banner with a replica of Faulk's jersey was lowered between NFC championship banners for the 1999 and 2001 seasons that he helped bring to the city. The Rams won their only Super Bowl after the 1999 season, months after acquiring Faulk for second- and fifth-round draft picks from the Indianapolis Colts.
"Thank you for what you did for St. Louis," said former coach Dick Vermeil in one of many video testimonials played just before the ceremony and during breaks in the first half.
Faulk and Kurt Warner were the top two offensive players in the league from 1999-2001, with Faulk winning the MVP Award in 2000 and named the offensive player of the year all three seasons. Warner was the NFL MVP in 1999 and 2001.
"My jersey is not hanging there because of me," Faulk said in a short speech. "It takes 11 guys on one side of the ball and 11 guys on the other side of the ball to make special what we did here."
Faulk retired in March after chronic knee problems had slowed him for several seasons. He last played in 2005. He's fourth on the career list with 19,154 combined yards from scrimmage, and his 6,875 yards receiving are the most ever by a running back.
He's ninth on the career rushing list.
The Rams have had three home games blacked out on local television this season because they failed to sell out, and the dome had a large contingent of visiting fans for the second straight week. The franchise was a hot ticket, though, during Faulk's heyday.
"Last but not least I'd like to thank you the fans," Faulk said. "You made this place home for me and the rest of my teammates.
"You made it a great atmosphere. You made every game feel like a playoff game and every playoff game feel like a Super Bowl."
