Analysis

Rams rely on defense to defeat Bears and preserve playoff hope

Published: Nov 17, 2019 at 07:04 PM
Headshot_Author_JIM-TROTTER_1400x1000
Jim Trotter

LOS ANGELES -- Who would have thunk it? A Los Angeles Rams team coached by offensive wunderkind Sean McVay tying its identity to ... defense?

"It's the NFL, man," said safety Eric Weddle. "It's a year-to-year business."

That reality was on full display Sunday night in L.A. Memorial Coliseum, where the Rams relied on their defense to keep alive their playoff aspirations with a 17-7 victory over the Bears.

The idea of the Rams prevailing on an evening when the offense was without two of its top three receivers, started two rookies on the right side of the line, committed back-to-back turnovers to start the game and completed only 11 passes would have been nonsensical a year ago, when Los Angeles rode the success of that unit to its first Super Bowl appearance in 17 years.

But a lot has changed in only one season. Injuries, inconsistencies and load management have sapped the unit of its otherworldly powers. Now instead of winning with glitz and glamour, they've accepted that grit and resolve are the best way forward.

That need for an identity shift hit home Nov. 10 in a 17-12 loss at Pittsburgh. Trailing by two early in the fourth quarter, the Rams allowed the Steelers to go on a 14-play, 60-yard drive that consumed 8 minutes and ended in a field goal, which left them with only one legitimate possession to win the game.

Afterward, defenders talked among themselves about the need to be better. Then on Monday, after the coaches addressed the team, members of the defense addressed each other in private.

"We talked about what we need to get done," Weddle said. "Everyone was on the same page: Every snap, we've got to be great."

It helped Sunday that they were playing an offense with its own issues. The Bears (4-6) have scored more than 21 points just twice this season and were hurt early by missed field-goal attempts of 48 and 47 yards in the opening quarter. Chicago ran 41 plays in the first half yet failed to convert them into a single point. Some of that was the Bears' own ineptness, and some of that was a Los Angeles defense that was locked in.

It's not a stretch to say that if the Rams (6-4) are going to make a push for the playoffs, the blueprint will look a lot like Sunday until and unless everyone gets healthy. Wideout Brandin Cooks missed the game while in concussion protocol, and fellow starter Robert Woods was inactive for personal reasons. That left McVay short-handed, so for the first time this season, he leaned heavily on running back Todd Gurley, who has been on a pitch count much of the year due to concerns about wear and tear.

There appeared to be no such concerns on this night. Gurley carried 12 times for 64 yards in the first half alone, which surpassed his rushing yards in six of his first eight games this season. His average coming in was 13 carries, with a high of 18. But against the Bears he had 25 carries for 97 yards, a yardage total which matched his season high.

As he walked up the tunnel to the locker room, he smiled in the camera and proclaimed: "I'm back! I'm back!" Quarterback Jared Goff, who benefits as much as anyone when Gurley is in a groove because it sets up play-action passes -- like on the 50-yard completion to Kupp to set up the Rams' first touchdown -- ran up behind Gurley in the tunnel and grabbed his shoulders. He appeared to be emotional as he spoke in Gurley's ear.

"I told him he fights," Goff said later. "He fights, man. He's been through the ringer and that dude fights. I couldn't be more proud to be his teammate."

With Gurley running well and the defense keeping the Bears out of the end zone, Goff was relieved of having to shoulder the load. His 18 pass attempts and 11 completions (for 173 yards) were both season lows. He did not throw a touchdown for the second straight week, but he walked away content because the team won.

"This is one of my favorite wins as a Ram, no doubt," he said. "I think with all the circumstances, being at home in front of our home fans and the way that the game was going, I don't care how many times I throw the ball, how many times we run the ball, how many completions, attempts, yards, touchdowns, interceptions -- the way that game went, and the way that we fought, and the way that we continued to fight all the way until the end in that last drive ... I think it's up there in the top of my head as one of my favorite wins as a Ram, and again, I couldn't be prouder with the guys on this team."

At some point Goff is going to be needed to carry a heavier load, perhaps next Monday night, when quarterback Lamar Jackson brings the Ravens and their top-scoring offense to town. A third straight week with a negative turnover differential at his position likely won't fare as well against Baltimore, which has been playing at an extremely high level of late.

But as much as the focus might be on Goff, who is expected to at least get back Cooks this week, the defense will face its greatest challenge to date.

"We have the players to step up," said defensive end Michael Brockers. "Tonight we faced adversity, and we played through it. Our mindset is we have to play harder, we have to do more, our brothers need us."

Added Weddle: "We know our identity; we're a defensive-minded club and we've got to shut teams down to win. Our offense can control the ball and score when it has to, but we've got to hold teams down. That's how we're going to win."

Follow Jim Trotter on Twitter at @JimTrotter_NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Projecting NFC North hierarchy for 2023 season: Who will win NFL's tightest division race?

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, one division appears more tightly packed than the rest. So, how will a wide-open NFC North race between the Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings actually play out? Bucky Brooks provides a pecking order, and No. 1 might surprise you.

news

State of the 2023 Baltimore Ravens: Will Lamar Jackson and Co. get over the playoff hump?

Can Lamar Jackson lead Baltimore on the deep playoff run that has proved elusive in his career so far? Adam Rank examines the state of the Ravens heading into the 2023 NFL season.

news

State of the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals: Super Bowl or bust for Joe Burrow and company

With Joe Burrow leading the way, Cincinnati has established itself as an annual Super Bowl contender. Is this the season for the franchise to win its first Lombardi Trophy? Adam Rank studies the state of the Bengals.

news

2023 NFL All-Under-25 Team: Sauce Gardner, Justin Jefferson among top young stars

Who are the NFL's brightest young talents heading into the 2023 season? Nick Shook reveals his All-Under-25 Team, highlighting the league's rising stars at each position.

news

Which NFL team is most likely to end long playoff drought in 2023 season? Jets, Lions top my rankings

Five NFL teams will enter the 2023 campaign with a playoff drought of at least five seasons. Which one is most likely to end the dry spell? Least likely? Adam Schein provides his rankings.

news

2023 NFL Superstar Club: Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb join; Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott drop out

It's time for Dan Hanzus to consider which playmakers belong in the NFL Superstar Club. Jalen Hurts gains entry ahead of the 2023 season, while a handful of veterans drop out.

news

State of the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett poised to make Year 2 leap ... and nab a playoff spot?

Pittsburgh missed the playoffs in the first season after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, though Kenny Pickett flashed promise in the 9-8 campaign. Is the QB poised to break out in Year 2? Can the team contend in a loaded AFC? Adam Rank studies the state of the Steelers.

news

State of the 2023 Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson, Kevin Stefanski must show they can win

Can Deshaun Watson and Kevin Stefanski reach the playoffs after two straight losing campaigns by Cleveland? Adam Rank examines the state of the Browns heading into the 2023 NFL season.

news

Projecting the 2023 NFL Defensive/Special Teams All-Rookie Team: 14 instant-impact newcomers

Which NFL first-year players will outshine the contemporaries at their respective positions? Chad Reuter projects the 2023 All-Rookie Team on defense and special teams.

news

2023 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Twenty NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory -- and 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title this season? Let's debate!

news

Projecting the 2023 NFL Offensive All-Rookie Team: Seahawks' draft class provides instant impact (again)

Which NFL newbies will outshine the competition at their respective positions in 2023? Chad Reuter projects the Offensive All-Rookie Team, a group that includes draft picks spanning from Round 1 to Round 6.

news

2023 NFL season: The four offenses and four defenses that will make the biggest jump this fall

Which offenses and defenses are poised for significant improvement in the 2023 NFL season? Resident scout Bucky Brooks spotlights four units on each side of the ball that will make the biggest jump this fall.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More