Robert Woods inactive vs. Bears due to personal issue

The Los Angeles Rams will be without another wide receiver for Sunday Night's game against the Chicago Bears.

The team announced that Robert Woods is inactive. NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reported, per multiple sources, he's dealing with a "personal issue."

It'll be Michael Thomas filling in at wideout for the Rams in Woods' spot, Ruiz added.

Brandon Cooks was ruled out earlier this week by coach Sean McVay. He's still in the concussion protocol.

Cooks was cleared to practice on a limited basis this week.