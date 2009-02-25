Rams release WR Bennett, backup QB Green

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Rams have released wide receiver Drew Bennett and backup quarterback Trent Green, the team confirmed Wednesday.
Bennett, 30, signed a six-year, $30 million contract two years ago after spending six seasons with the Tennessee Titans. However, he struggled through a subpar 2007 and broke his leg during the first quarter of the 2008 opener, missing the remainder of the season for the 2-14 Rams.
Green played in three games last season, completing 38 of 72 passes for 525 yards, no touchdowns and six interceptions.
The release of Green is expected to save the Rams about $1.3 million in salary-cap space. The team saves $50,000 by cutting Bennett.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press