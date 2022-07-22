Rams receive SoFi-inspired Super Bowl LVI championship rings

Featuring a pair of palm trees atop the Rams logo, the rings have removable tops that reveal SoFi Stadium's bowl underneath. In terms of carat weight, they are the heaviest sports championship rings in history, according to the team. The rings -- which were designed in a collaboration by jewelry house Jason of Beverly Hills, Rams players and team leadership, according to the team website -- have approximately 20 carats of white diamonds set on white and gold. The 20-carat weight is a celebration of SoFi Stadium's 2020 official opening.

"Most people don't understand how immersed we become in the design process," Jason of Beverly Hills CEO Jason Arasheben said, via the team website. "We are passionate about understanding the team, the season, and the city. We spent an entire day at SoFi Stadium. The first thing I said was, 'What can you get me from the game? The field? Ball? What else?' I didn't just want it to be historical in design, but have physical elements from the event as well. It all adds value and authenticity, creating a one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia."

Five months ago, the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, to win the franchise's first Super Bowl while representing Los Angeles. Receiver Cooper Kupp won Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, but big games were had by many on head coach Sean McVay's squad, including quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Odell Beckham, who was injured in the Super Bowl and is currently a free agent, was also noticeably in attendance to get his ring. Pass rusher Von Miller, who is now a Buffalo Bill, was also in attendance.

Following Thursday night, the Rams' focus shifts to a repeat and another set of rings to collect.