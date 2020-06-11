Rams RB Darrell Henderson ready to roll after ankle surgery

Around the NFL

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson said he is healthy after an ankle injury prematurely ended his 2019 season.

"Yeah, I'm good to go now. If they were able to practice [now], I'd be out there, no limits," Henderson said, via the Rams Wire.

Henderson is one back battling to replace Todd Gurley in the Rams' backfield. The former third-round pick flashed playmaking ability last preseason, but struggled during the regular season, generating 147 yards and no scores on 39 attempts and added four catches for 37 yards in 13 games before being placed on injured reserve. He struggled at times with pass protection and missed too many holes when he did get carries. He'll need to improve in both areas to win snaps in 2020.

Before battling for snaps, Henderson knows he must be ready for training camp, whenever it starts.

"I'm here in L.A. at the facility because I had surgery at the end of the season so I'm still out here rehabbing and taking it day by day and getting better," he said. "It's going pretty good. I feel great and I'm moving pretty good."

With Gurley jettisoned, Henderson is set to battle Malcolm Brown and rookie Cam Akers for snaps. The Rams seem destined to use a committee approach to replace Gurley. Brown should see most of the goal-line and short-yardage snaps. Akers projects as an early-down runner who could be a three-down player in the future. Henderson could find a niche as a third-down back if he's beat out by the rookie for the first-and-second-down role.

Akers is the best bet to see the bulk of the snaps in 2020 unless Henderson blasts out of the gate early in the season and forces coach Sean McVay to play him more.

