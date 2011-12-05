Rams QBs Bradford, Feeley uncertain for Monday vs. Seahawks

Rams backup quarterback A.J. Feeley has a small fracture in his right thumb, leaving his availability for next Monday's game at Seattle in doubt. Starter Sam Bradford's status is iffy, too, after he sat out the 26-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said the team probably would know more about Feeley's status Tuesday. It's a similar situation to that of Bradford, who didn't practice much last week because of a high ankle sprain before he was deactivated. Spagnuolo said Bradford had been willing to start but was held out because the team didn't want to risk further injury.
"We are not really sure until we get through today and probably into tomorrow where A.J. is," Spagnuolo said, according to the team's official website. "That's obviously very concerning based on the situation Sam is in right now, so it's something we have got to work through."
The one healthy quarterback on the roster is Tom Brandstater, who was signed from the practice squad Saturday.
Offensive guard Jacob Bell has an even more significant injury, leaving the game in San Francisco with an ligament tear in his right knee. Spagnuolo said Monday that Bell could miss a month, meaning he'd be out for the rest of the season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.