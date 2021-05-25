Around the NFL

Learning paramount for Rams QB Matthew Stafford in first OTAs with new club

Published: May 25, 2021 at 08:31 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Twelve years after he was taken with the top pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, Matthew Stafford finds himself back under the learning tree.

After more than a decade as the face of another franchise, the most prolific passer in Detroit Lions history is tasked with learning about a new franchise, a new offense and new teammates with the Los Angeles Rams.

With organized team activities kicking off, many a veteran is getting back into the familiar swing of things, but Stafford is drinking in a whole new franchise and happy to be back on the practice field learning alongside a cast of fresh-faced teammates.

"The biggest thing at the quarterback position is just being able to get some of these mental reps," Stafford said Monday, via the Associated Press. "Being able to get in and out of the huddle, learning the new terminology, and then see our plays develop versus different defenses. I'm just trying to learn as much as I possibly can, not only about our playbook and how we want to operate, but also to know my teammates as well."

Stafford had been a staple in the Lions starting lineup ever since he was taken No. 1 overall in 2009, but that all changed when he was traded to the Rams.

While head coach Sean McVay and the Rams brass are counting on Stafford to be an upgrade from Jared Goff﻿, who was shipped to the Lions in the swap, Stafford must learn to walk before he can run the L.A. offense.

As Stafford's final offseason in Detroit was marked by altered offseason workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he's happy that his first offseason in a new uniform is coming along with a more normal offseason setting.

"Selfishly, I'm liking these times," Stafford said. "It's giving me the chance to be on the field and calling plays and going against our defense a little bit. Just above-the-neck stuff, being able to work the mental aspect of the game. So that part of it has been great for me. ... I feel like everybody is figuring out what works best for them as an organization, and I feel like we've accomplished that."

No stranger to getting to know new head coaches, Stafford is now readying to play for his fourth full-time head coach -- which doesn't include Darrell Bevell, who was the Lions' interim coach last year, or Dan Campbell, who'd taken over as the new Detroit head coach when Stafford was traded. So far, Stafford likes what he sees from McVay.

"I'm constantly learning things about him," Stafford said of McVay. "He's obviously a high-energy guy. He loves the game. The biggest thing for me so far is I've got the same guy every single day. He demands a lot out of everybody, and he knows we demand the same out of each other."

These are just the first few chapters of Stafford's L.A. story, but they're pivotal ones nonetheless.

Related Content

news

Jaylon Smith switches to No. 9, first Cowboys player to wear it since Tony Romo

Jaylon Smith﻿ has a big jersey to fill for the Cowboys. The veteran LB switched from No. 54 to No. 9, which he sported at Notre Dame and in high school while Tony Romo donned it in Dallas. No Cowboys player has been issued the number since the QB-turned-broadcaster retired in 2016. 
news

Arthur Smith won't comment on Julio Jones' future with Falcons amid trade speculation

Falcons first-year coach Arthur Smith was not forthcoming when asked Tuesday for specifics regarding Jones' status with the team and conversations he has had with the All-Pro receiver.
news

Joe Burrow participates in Day 1 of Bengals OTAs

The Bengals began OTAs with full attendance. All eyes were on one player in particular. Joe Burrow participated in passing drills, marking his first on-field activity with the team since tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee last November.
news

NFL remembers George Floyd on one-year observance of his murder

Tuesday marks the one-year observance of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement, which inspired a social justice movement that swept across the country, the world and the NFL.
news

Buccaneers officially re-sign WR Antonio Brown to one-year deal

Antonio Brown passed his physical and signed the agreement he reached with the team last month, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero report. The veteran wideout's one-year deal is worth up to $6.25 million, with $3.1 million fully guaranteed and a $2 million signing bonus.
news

Teddy Bridgewater: Comments about Panthers' practice habits 'taken out of context'

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater clarified statements he made critical of how Carolina practiced the two-minute and red zone offenses in 2020.
news

Derwin James returns to Chargers with overflowing optimism following knee injury

A lot has happened since ﻿Derwin James﻿ last suited up for the Chargers, and the safety has plenty to do to get up to speed. He started that process Monday, and his new coach liked what he saw.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey 'thankful' to be back on practice field

Following a 2020 season in which injuries significantly hampered his campaign, Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey was happy to just be back on the practice field Monday. "It's something I'll never take for granted again."
news

Broncos LB Von Miller on returning to his old form: 'It never left'

Von Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player returning from a season-ending ankle injury, was emphatic that he's still got it and then some upon the opening of the Broncos' organized team activities Monday. 
news

Saints shift to focusing on physical preparation as at least 22 teams modify plans for OTAs

The arrival of in-person OTAs has brought about some interesting changes for at least 22 of the NFL's 32 teams.
news

Deshaun Watson won't attend Texans OTAs, still wants to be traded

When Houston Texans players take the field this week for the start of Phase 3 of the offseason program, Deshaun Watson won't be among them. The QB will not attend OTAs and still wishes to be traded.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW