Rams QB Bradford sprained toe during rough loss to Ravens

Published: Sep 26, 2011 at 09:53 AM

As if things weren't bad enough for the Rams following their disastrous 37-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Sam Bradford sprained his toe during the game, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday.

An X-ray revealed Bradford didn't suffer a broken bone, according to the Post-Dispatch.

"Right now, we hope it's not a big deal," Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said Monday.

Bradford and the Rams have endured a rough September. They have lost all three of their games by 12 or more points, and Bradford has completed 50.9 percent of his passes and thrown for just two touchdowns.

Things won't get easier for St. Louis in Week 4, when the Washington Redskins come to town.

