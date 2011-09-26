Rams QB Bradford sprained toe during rough loss to Ravens

As if things weren't bad enough for the Rams following their disastrous 37-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Sam Bradford sprained his toe during the game, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday.
An X-ray revealed Bradford didn't suffer a broken bone, according to the Post-Dispatch.
Bradford and the Rams have endured a rough September. They have lost all three of their games by 12 or more points, and Bradford has completed 50.9 percent of his passes and thrown for just two touchdowns.