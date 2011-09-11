Rams QB Bradford hurts index finger; RB Jackson bruises quad

Published: Sep 11, 2011 at 12:32 PM

ST. LOUIS -- Steven Jackson was injured on the first offensive snap -- without contact. It was that kind of an opener for the Rams.

Quarterback Sam Bradford, wide receiver Danny Amendola, offensive Jason Smith and cornerback Ron Bartell also were hurt during a season-opening 31-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Bradford expects to be back for next week's Monday night game at the New York Giants, but he might be the only one from that group.

"Quite a few of us went down," Jackson said. "Hey, if we're going to have our injuries, let's get them out of the way now, I guess."

X-rays were negative on Bradford's index finger, which he injured when he hit the helmet of an Eagles defender, and Bartell doesn't believe he'll miss a game. Jackson will have an MRI Monday for an injured right quadriceps, and Amendola (dislocated left elbow) and Smith (high left ankle sprain) likely will be out a while.

"We're pretty banged up," Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said.

Jackson ran for a 47-yard score on the Rams' first play, untouched until a defender got a piece of his leg one step from the end zone. Soon after, Jackson headed to the locker room, making only one more run for 9 yards before calling it a day with a right leg injury.

"I prepared all offseason for this," Jackson said. "I had a great training camp. I really felt mentally in tune for this game plan. I knew I could have a big role in this game."

The Rams added quality backups to Jackson in free agency, and Cadillac Williams had 91 yards on 19 carries in relief.

"I thought Cadillac did a great job," Bradford said. "He ran hard and had a great presence in the huddle."

Bradford was 17-of-30 passing for 188 yards. He left a few plays after being hurt in the fourth quarter because he couldn't grip the ball, and Spagnuolo said the team believed the quarterback had a nerve issue.

Bradford attended a news conference with the finger taped.

"It's not crazy painful," he said. "I just don't have the motion I would like to have with it right now."

The Eagles didn't escape the game without injuries. Defensive end Darryl Tapp (chest) and linebacker Akeem Jordan (sprained right shoulder) were to undergo MRIs. Tapp had a sack and forced fumble on Bradford that produced Juqua Parker's 56-yard touchdown return in the first quarter.

