Rams QB Baker Mayfield expected to be active, has real chance to play Thursday vs. Raiders

Published: Dec 08, 2022 at 06:56 AM
After being released Monday in Charlotte, Baker Mayfield might play Thursday in Los Angeles.

The quarterback is expected to be active tonight against the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources, and there is a real chance he plays.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday that he was “working through” Mayfield's status leading into the game after the former No. 1 overall pick arrived in L.A. Tuesday night and attended practice Wednesday.

According to Pelissero, Mayfield is up to speed on the game plan, and his role will partly depend on how John Wolford feels while battling a neck injury.

If Mayfield does complete the astoundingly quick turnaround to take the field in any capacity for the Rams, he will become the fourth QB to take a snap in McVay's offense this year.

None of the previous three have been particularly effective. Matthew Stafford, who helped propel the Rams over the Super Bowl hump in 2021 after being traded from Detroit, threw for 2,087 yards, 10 TDs and eight interceptions in nine games this season before going on injured reserve Saturday with a spinal cord contusion.

Wolford has gone winless in two starts, with a completion percentage of 61.3, 390 passing yards, one TD and three INTs. Bryce Perkins received a start, as well, completing 19 of 34 passes for 161 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 26-10 Week 12 loss against Kansas City.

Time will tell if Mayfield sees the field and is able to provide the spark Los Angeles was hoping for by claiming him.

The Rams and Raiders kick off Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

