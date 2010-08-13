Rams' preseason focus: Determine backup to RB Jackson

ST. LOUIS -- The Rams know they have a premiere running back in Steven Jackson. They'll spend the preseason determining his backup.
Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said Friday that Jackson won't play much, if at all, in Saturday's preseason opener at home against the Minnesota Vikings.
In fact, Jackson isn't expected to see a lot of action during the entire preseason as three players -- Kenneth Darby, Chris Ogbonnaya and rookie Keith Toston -- compete for the No. 2 running back role.
Jackson ran for 1,416 yards in 2009 despite playing the final third of the season with a herniated disk that required surgery in April.
Jackson normally doesn't play much in the preseason anyway. The workload likely will remain small as the Rams want Jackson to be ready when it counts Sept. 12.
"In this game? Not much, and we'll see if at all to be honest with you," Spagnuolo said when asked how much Jackson would play against the Vikings. "I'd like to get him a good work out over there on Saturday, and that was part of the plan way back. A lot of other guys are going to get a lot of opportunities, and that's what the preseason games are all about."
So far, Spagnuolo is satisfied with what he has seen from Jackson.
"He's stepped it up a little bit more this week, and that was part of the plan -- to get a few more reps and things that we're doing," Spagnuolo said. "Steven is Steven. He's doing a nice job."
"At this point, the young backs are doing really good," Jackson said. "Having a veteran at this point of the game now is ... I don't know if it's as big a concern as everyone is making it to be. I think we feel good. I feel great physically. The younger guys are coming along just fine. If we continue to stay health, I don't think it will be a concern."
That's music to the ears of the 6-foot, 220-pound Ogbonnaya, a 2009 seventh-round pick out of Texas. He is favored to win the backup spot; Darby has been bothered by a hamstring, and Toston had a concussion, though both are back on the practice field after missing some time.
Ogbonnaya said he believes he can do the job.
"I want to remain confident. I know my abilities," Ogbonnaya said. "I know that Steven trusts me, and I know that (fullback) Mike (Karney) trusts me to make plays and be in the right spot."
Ogbonnaya played in two games last season as a rookie. He had 11 carries for 50 yards and one reception for 19 yards.
"It was really an eye-opening experience," Ogbonnaya said of his rookie season. "I learned so much last year from Steven and Mike and some of the other vets. I just learned how to be an NFL player. I just learned so much that I want to take what I learned last year and put it into motion this year."
The 5-foot-10, 219-pound Darby gained 152 yards on 29 carries last season and caught 18 passes for 96 yards. He hurt his hamstring during the Rams' scrimmage Aug. 7, but said he's good to go now.
"Every game is a big game for me," Darby said. "Our running back group all competes against one another. It makes it more challenging and more fun. We don't look at it as battling for a spot but competing against each other to make each other better."
Darby said he has thoughts of working with rookie quarterback Sam Bradford.
"I've had dreams of catching it, getting a handoff from him, the whole nine," Darby said. "Nothing like getting the ball thrown to you or handed to you from a $50 million man. I can't wait."
