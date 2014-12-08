Rams players unaware of Jeff Fisher-RGIII prank

Jeff Fisher showed his smug sense of humor on Sunday after trotting out his miniature armada of players received from the Robert Griffin III trade as the coin toss captains.
And while it's eliciting a variety of opinions from those around the league, the best reactions came from the players involved.
This was mostly because they had no idea.
"We just kinda looked at each other like, 'OK, maybe these are the guys that have been playing good lately,'" Stedman Bailey said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "We weren't really sure."
Bailey added: "Now that you're telling me, that makes a lot of sense. I'm glad Coach Fisher did that."
As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted, Fisher is a long-time friend of Mike Shanahan, who was let go by the organization last season. Perhaps there was a little personal motivation behind the move. At the least, it sounds like he failed to explain the significance to his players.
But from where we're sitting, it was a little bit of good fun; a competitive cockiness that we don't see that often from tenured head coaches like Fisher.
