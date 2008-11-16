Rams OT Pace injures knee in loss to 49ers

Published: Nov 16, 2008 at 01:46 PM

SAN FRANCISCO -- St. Louis left tackle Orlando Pace exited against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half Sunday with an injured ligament in his knee, which could sideline the seven-time Pro Bowl lineman for a significant time.

Pace missed much of the previous two seasons with injuries, including all but one game in 2007 with a shoulder injury. He has missed just one of the Rams' 10 games this season, but he was ruled out of Sunday's game after going to the locker room during the second quarter.

St. Louis also lost right guard Richie Incognito to a strained rotator cuff just before halftime, and cornerback Ron Bartell also was ruled out with a torn meniscus in his knee during the Rams' disastrous first half in a 35-16 loss to the 49ers.

Pace was replaced by versatile backup Adam Goldberg, while Brett Romberg replaced Incognito. All three injured players will undergo MRI exams soon.

Linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa injured his ankle, and fellow linebacker Will Witherspoon hurt his leg. Interim coach Jim Haslett didn't think either injury was serious.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Sept. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp still looking to improve: 'The name of the game is being bigger, stronger, faster'

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not satisfied with winning the receiving triple crown in 2021, and he's dedicated himself to being faster and stronger than last year as the team pursues another championship.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2022 NFL Season: One rookie who could significantly impact each division race

On the eve of the 2022 NFL season, which newbies are poised to immediately impact the playoff picture? Bucky Brooks identifies one rookie who could define each division race.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE