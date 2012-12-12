Rams look to halt Peterson's run of excellence

Why this game is intriguing: It's December and we're still talking about these teams? Yup. For the St. Louis Rams, it's the first time they are .500 in December since 2003. That, in itself, is an accomplishment for a franchise that is rebuilding as fast as only they thought they could. And the fact that they are 4-0-1 in the division only adds to it. The answer to whether or not they are ready to take the next step in becoming a playoff contender comes Sunday. The Rams can frustrate Christian Ponder, but can they stop Adrian Peterson, who appears hell-bent on breaking Eric Dickerson's rushing record? St. Louis' 10th-ranked defense boasts a feisty front and two corners who can handle the Minnesota Vikings' lackluster receivers by themselves, so don't be surprised to see the Rams sell out against the run.
Published: Dec 12, 2012 at 08:19 AM
