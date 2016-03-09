Rams keep Mark Barron, William Hayes

Barron, a former top 10 pick, has come on as a converted linebacker. He started 12 of 16 games at both safety and linebacker last year and logged 76 tackles, a sack and five passes defensed. Allowing him to add some bulk and develop as a linebacker is not the worst thing in the world. As the NFL continues to evolve, positional lines will continue to blur. Barron just happens to be ahead of the curve.