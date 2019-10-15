Rams, Jaguars both think they can rally after Jalen Ramsey trade

Obviously, the Rams aren't overly concerned with Ramsey's lingering presence on the injury report with the back ailment, given what they were willing to give up to get him. They believe the ultra-positive, accountable culture established by third-year coach Sean McVay will bring out the best in Ramsey; they're also quite likely to throw money at the problem. The reasoning, for the Rams, was simple: Peters' contract expires after this season, and to retain him L.A. would have had to compensate him like one of the league's top corners. Ramsey will cost even more, but the team clearly would rather pay him than Peters.