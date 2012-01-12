Rams interview Chudzinski, Allen

Published: Jan 12, 2012 at 01:37 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Rams interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Dennis Allen for their coaching vacancy while awaiting word from Jeff Fisher.

The Rams and Dolphins are finalists to have Fisher be their head coach.

Chudzinski also interviewed for the Jaguars head coaching job, but lost out to Mike Mularkey. The Panthers set a franchise record for total yards last season, scoring 47 touchdowns.

Allen is in his first year as defensive coordinator in Denver. According to the team, he was the NFL's second-youngest defensive coordinator at the time of his hire.

St. Louis is replacing coach Steve Spagnuolo and general manager Billy Devaney after a 2-14 season.

