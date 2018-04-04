Rams intend to extend Cooks before '18 season starts

Acquired in a trade Tuesday from the New England Patriots in exchange for the 23rd overall pick in this year's draft among other things, Cooks is set to earn $8.5 million in 2018, the final year of his rookie contract. However, the Rams want to extend him as soon as possible so as to kill two birds: ensure that Jared Goff has a go-to No. 1 receiver for the foreseeable future and help ease their salary-cap situation for 2018.