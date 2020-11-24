Rams inspire confidence with win over Bucs: 'We can be as good as we want to be'

The Los Angeles Rams have quietly risen to the cream of the NFC crop in the last month, and Monday night's win over the Buccaneers might have been their most emphatic victory of 2020.

The margin of three points wasn't a statement, but the fashion in which they took down Tom Brady﻿'s Bucs should resonate with those who have followed the Rams for most of the season. Jared Goff started the night a perfect 6-for-6 through the air and finished with a passing line of 39-of-51 for 376 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, weathering the back-and-forth storm to help the Rams triumph.

"Just being me," Kupp told NFL Network's Sara Walsh after the game. "Just doing what I do, trying to be nothing outside of the scope of what I'm asked to do. Credit to the guys around me, it takes all 11 to be able to execute. Coach put me in some great positions, and I was just able to execute to the best of my ability.

"That's pretty cool coming from Davante Adams, an incredible receiver, watched so much of his stuff, so much respect for him."

Kupp didn't do it on his own, though, not by a long shot. Robert Woods caught 12 of his 15 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown, and even rookies Van Jefferson and Cam Akers got involved, each catching a touchdown pass from Goff.

Speaking of rookies, Jordan Fuller﻿'s first two career interceptions helped the Rams take a slim lead into halftime and later, ice a one-score win over a team that is right next to Los Angeles in the NFC race.