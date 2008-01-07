Rams fire 2 coaches, including offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 07, 2008 at 07:00 AM

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Rams fired offensive coordinator Greg Olson and offensive line coach Paul Boudreau on Monday following a 3-13 season.

Rams spokesman Rick Smith confirmed the firings, and then declined comment on reports that Cam Cameron, fired as coach of the Miami Dolphins, was among the candidates being considered as Olson's replacement.

The Rams ranked 24th in total offense (297.5 yards per game), 28th in points (16.4 per game) and 27th in touchdowns (27).

St. Louis was hit hard by injuries from the outset, losing perennial Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Pace for the season in the second quarter of the season-opener against Carolina. Several other offensive line starters missed games, forcing the coaches to mix in free agents and practice squad players.

Other key offensive players missed significant time as well. Running back Steven Jackson missed four games and part of a fifth with groin and back injuries. Quarterback Marc Bulger missed four games with rib injuries and was sacked 37 times (Rams quarterbacks were sacked 48 times overall). His passer rating of 70.3 was a career low.

The result was an 0-8 start en route to the worst record since the franchise moved to St. Louis prior to the 1995 season. Coach Scott Linehan took over play-calling duties after the fourth game but things didn't get better.

Rams president John Shaw has said Linehan's job is safe. Linehan is 11-21 in two seasons in St. Louis.

Cameron was among the finalists when Linehan was chosen as Mike Martz's replacement prior to the 2006 season.

