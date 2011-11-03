Rams express optimism in Bradford's availability on Sunday

The St. Louis Rams were a little more optimistic Thursday about quarterback Sam Bradford's availability for this weekend's NFC West tilt against the Arizona Cardinals, according to a team source.
Bradford, battling a high ankle sprain for a third straight week, was feeling a little bit better Thursday, and he hopes to practice at least in some capacity Friday. Based on that progress, the Rams are leaving open the possibility that Bradford makes his return this Sunday.
Bradford hurt his ankle toward the end of a loss to the Green Bay Packers and has missed the Rams' past two games, including their 31-21 upset of the New Orleans Saints. Bradford, 2010's Offensive Rookie of the Year, has thrown for only three touchdowns in five starts this season.