Around the NFL

Rams exec: Talks with Aaron Donald have been 'great'

Published: Jun 26, 2018 at 10:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Around the globe, next-level Madden enthusiasts have previewed an on-screen Rams defense for 2018 that stars wild behemoth Ndamukong Suh paired with game-plan destroyer Aaron Donald.

In our world, Donald's participation has hit a snag.

Nestled in the final year of his rookie deal, the All-Pro defensive tackle bypassed both organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. We all know why: He's after a meaty raise on the $6.892 million salary scheduled to light up his direct-deposit in 2018.

At a Los Angeles-based event flaunting the team's new stadium, Rams COO and VP Kevin Demoff weighed in Tuesday on Donald's status a month out from training camp.

"I think when you build stadiums like this, it's with players like Aaron Donald in mind," Demoff told NFL Network's Steve Wyche. "And we've been at this process, working with them for the past year and a half to try to make sure that Aaron is not only here for the opening of the stadium but plays well into his years. And that he can play in the 2022 Super Bowl in his own home stadium."

Demoff added: "So we're working on it and we'll keep pushing forward. The dialogue's been great. It's been positive. I think [Donald] and coach [Sean] McVay have a terrific relationship. We look forward to getting this done. And putting Aaron in the place where he should be among the highest-paid defensive players."

Asked if negotiations would net results before training camp -- preventing additional, breathless, inch-by-inch updates on NFL.com -- Demoff refused to cave in, echoing Wyche's reporting this month that "nobody could say for certain" if a deal was imminent.

"Well, it will be done before the stadium's done," Demoff joked. "Nah, we're going to keep wishing and hoping. I hope it's done sooner than training camp, but if it goes to training camp, our goal is to make sure it's done and that he feels rewarded and that it's a win-win deal for both sides."

It's clear the Rams value their immensely talented defensive destroyer. The team spent loads of money and picks on newly minted teammates who make this Rams unit a Super Bowl-worthy entry.

It all comes back to Donald, though, a talent who surpasses today's version of Suh or anyone else on the roster. The Rams understand that -- and hope to end this elongated dog-and-pony show before camp.

Easier said than done.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady 'still going through the process,' has made no decision on playing future

In his first comments since Saturday's reports that he plans to retire, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Monday on the Let's Go! podcast that he has yet to make a decision on his playing future.
news

With synergy in mind, Raiders owner Mark Davis pleased to welcome Patriots pairing of head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler

Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are each moving west from Massachusetts to Nevada, and Raiders owner Mark Davis hopes their familiarity from their time working together in New England makes all the difference. After his last two tandems have flopped, Davis is banking on it.
news

Bengals, not Rams, are official home team for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will play at their home building in Super Bowl LVI but aren't the home team against the Cincinnati Bengals. The home team designation for the Super Bowl alternates each year between the AFC and NFC champions.
news

Bears GM Ryan Poles: 'We're gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back'

The Bears have a new leadership group that's bringing a high bar to the Windy City. General manager Ryan Poles spoke with reporters Monday and laid out his plan for the franchise, which includes one important goal: divisional dominance.
news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Working for Rams' Sean McVay was 'best two years of my life'

In Super Bowl LVI, Zac Taylor will face off against the coach and team that propelled him to the Bengals' head-coaching gig: Sean McVay and the L.A. Rams. The Cincinnati coach remembers that experience fondly.
news

John Madden public memorial to be held at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland on Feb. 14

The Madden Family announced Monday that a public memorial in celebration of Madden's life will be held at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. PT.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 31

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said TE C.J. Uzomah came out of Sunday's win over the Chiefs with an MCL sprain, calling his outlook "encouraging." It gives Uzomah a chance to play in Super Bowl LVI versus the Rams, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Andy Reid: There's nobody looking at Patrick Mahomes 'cross-eyed' following loss to Bengals

Patrick Mahomes was uncharacteristically off during the second half of Sunday's loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed his QB's play Monday.
news

Doug Pederson, Brian Flores among five candidates included in Saints' head coach interviews this week

The Saints aren't wasting any time finding Sean Payton's replacement, and the list of candidates includes a Super Bowl-winning coach. New Orleans interviewed former Eagles coach Doug Pederson on Sunday.
news

Giants coach Brian Daboll embraces developing Daniel Jones: We're trying 'to give him some stability'

Giants' new head football coach Brian Daboll is tasked with rehabbing the career of QB Daniel Jones. In his introductory news conference Monday, Daboll said supporting the 24-year-old signal-caller is priority No. 1.
news

Eric Weddle, retired for two seasons, led Rams in tackles in NFC Championship win over 49ers

The Rams stunningly signed Eric Weddle ahead of their postseason run after injuries to their safety crew left them woefully thin. Equally surprising: He's been a difference-maker in their run to the Super Bowl.
news

Tyrann Mathieu 'hoping' to re-sign with Chiefs: 'I don't have any control over that'

With the Chiefs' 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, one critical free agent is star safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿. The 29-year-old said after the game that he hopes to remain in K.C.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW