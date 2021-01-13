Around the NFL

Rams DT Aaron Donald feels 'no pain' after rib injury: 'I feel strong, and I'll be ready come Saturday' vs. Packers

Published: Jan 13, 2021 at 03:48 PM
Kevin Patra

﻿Aaron Donald﻿ is ready to wreck ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Green Bay Packers.

The two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year said he's fine after suffering torn rib cartridge in Saturday's playoff victory.

"No pain, I feel healthy," Donald said, via NFL Network's Stacey Dales.

Donald left Saturday's win against the Seahawks early in the third quarter and didn't return -- NFL Network's Mike Garafolo previously reported the DT could have returned if needed late. Donald said Wednesday it felt like he got the wind knocked out of him when the injury occurred.

Heading into the cold of Lambeau Field, Donald said he'll be ready to rock.

"The way I'm feeling right now, I'm not too worried about it," he said. "I feel good, I feel strong, and I'll be ready come Saturday."

