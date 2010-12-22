Rams DE Long expects to face 49ers despite bruised thigh

ST. LOUIS -- Rams defensive end Chris Long didn't practice while nursing a bruised thigh Wednesday, but he expects to play against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.
The Rams had hoped that tight end Mike Hoomanawanui could return after missing three games with a high ankle sprain, but coach Steve Spagnuolo said the rookie didn't get as many snaps as had been anticipated and might miss this Sunday's game.
Running back Kenneth Darby, who has missed the last two games with a rib injury, was limited in practice.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.