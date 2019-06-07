Rams COO: Wentz deal won't dictate Goff timeline

"People mistake timeline of getting deals done with multiple years left for commitment," Demoff said. "I would never mistake our staggering of our contracts with how we feel about Jared, or any player. We loved Aaron Donald. We tried for 18 months to get an Aaron Donald deal done. That doesn't mean that we didn't want Aaron Donald to be here. That went down to the wire. I hope we don't go down that path again, but sometimes deals get done early and sometimes they get done late. Aaron is the best example of your want for a player and how badly you want them, doesn't always come down to how quickly they sign. ...