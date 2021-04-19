Around the NFL

Rams COO Kevin Demoff says team doesn't regret Jared Goff contract extension

Published: Apr 19, 2021 at 10:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Rams traded two first-round picks to upgrade from ﻿Jared Goff﻿ to ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿. Given the price tag, it was clear the Rams paid a hefty fee to offload Goff's contract.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff, speaking Saturday for the first time since the trade went down, was asked if he regretted the $134 million extension L.A. handed Goff in 2019.

"Every time a player doesn't finish the deal that they signed, you probably wish they had," Demoff said via the L.A. Daily News. "Regrets? No. Jared has been a great piece to our franchise.

"You can't be caught up in decisions you've made in the past, because things change."

It's not a surprise a person in Demoff's shoes wouldn't say outright that his club regretted given Goff a big contract. The price they paid to get out from under that contract, however, tells the fuller picture.

Demoff noted he'd "look back on the era of Jared with great fondness" but said that he's excited about the Stafford era.

"It's a new beginning at that position with a player who's had a really decorated career to date," Demoff said. "And we're hopeful he'll help put us over the top."

The Rams are betting big that Stafford is a massive upgrade on Goff and can put them over the top in a hotly contested NFC West.

Related Content

news

Patrick Mahomes 'ahead of schedule' with toe rehab, hopes to improve footwork

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' 2020 season ended in disappointing fashion, but there's plenty of reason to be excited for 2021. For one, he's ahead of schedule in rehabbing his toe injury, he told reporters Monday.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: 'Insulting' to say Baltimore doesn't have WRs

Despite their interest in WRs in free agency, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta took issue with the belief that his club needs to upgrade the receiver corps, pointing to the young talent already amassed.
news

Alex Smith announces retirement after 16-year career in NFL

The reigning Comeback Player of the Year won't be returning to the gridiron in 2021. ﻿Alex Smith﻿ announced his retirement Monday in an Instagram post.
news

Ex-Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva to visit Ravens

With the ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ situation hanging overhead, the Baltimore Ravens are taking a look at a free-agent offensive tackle. Former Steelers tackle ﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ is set to visit Baltimore this week.
news

Roundup: Giants sign RB Sandro Platzgummer from International Player Pathway Program

Sandro Platzgummer is back with Big Blue. The running back spent 2020 with the Giants as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.
news

Panthers teammates Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey building chemistry with workouts

Sam Darnold worked out with All-Pro running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ last week in California. Peter King spoke with Darnold's QB coach Jordan Palmer, who said the duo is already making progress together.
news

Cincinnati Bengals unveil new uniforms

The Cincinnati Bengals released their new uniforms on Monday morning, completing a process the team has teased for months.
news

NDSU QB Trey Lance set for his second pro day

The last big QB pro day of the 2021 offseason kicks off Monday afternoon. North Dakota State's Trey Lance will hold his second pro day today in Fargo.
news

Bucs QB Tom Brady feels 'pretty good' after offseason knee surgery

Two months after it was reported that ﻿Tom Brady﻿ was set for minor knee surgery, the Buccaneers quarterback said Sunday that things are on the up and up.
news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'I get overlooked a lot and I am kind of sick of it'

Melvin Gordon's first season in the Mile High City wasn't without its fair share of lows. The Broncos running back recently discussed the challenges he faced during the 2020 campaign.
news

This Week in NFL History: April 19 to April 25; Generational talents begin their NFL journey

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW