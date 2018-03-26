Rams considered front-runner to land Ndamukong Suh

Around the NFL

With the New York Jets rescinding their offer to Ndamukong Suh, the race to land the dominating defensive tackle shrinks back to three: the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans and Los Angeles Rams.

The Jets had the largest offer on the table, giving them a significant advantage before owner Christopher Johnson pulled the bid.

The Rams' brass views the development as a positive for their chances of landing the biggest fish left in free agency.

"That can't be anything but good news for us," coach Sean McVay said Sunday, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Given Suh's off-the-field business interests, L.A. should arguably have a leg up -- if the defensive tackle can get past California's high income tax.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football the Rams appear to be "the team to beat."

"Time will tell, right?" GM Les Snead said Sunday. "I'm sure in all these situations there's multiple teams usually involved and you never really know when the other teams pull out or not. So we'll wait and see."

Suh met with the Rams after visiting the Titans and Saints. The 31-year-old defensive tackle canceled a visit with the Oakland Raiders following his visit to L.A.

"We came away impressed with just the human being," McVay said of the visit. "He's got a good perspective.

"We're hopeful that a lot of the things he said he's looking for is kind of what our organization can provide. And hopefully we'll figure out soon if he's going to be a Ram or not."

Suh joining Aaron Donald as the most dominant defensive line duo would be a painful problem for opposing offensive lines and could revolutionize the way NFL offenses attempt to handle two game-wrecking interior rushers.

