Around the NFL

Rams coach McVay on Week 18 loss to 49ers: 'We're going to choose to say it doesn't mean (expletive)'

Published: Jan 11, 2022 at 07:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Las Angeles Rams backed into the NFC West division title despite blowing a big first-half lead in another loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After reflection, coach Sean McVay chooses to see the defeat as meaningless in the grand scheme of L.A.'s ultimate goal.

"You can always draw on previous experiences going into the playoffs," McVay said, via the official team transcript. "Winning or losing really hasn't been much of a factor on how teams do dependent upon whichever lens you want to look at it through. So, we're going to choose to say it doesn't mean s---."

There are examples of teams heading into the postseason hot, like last year's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and continuing that streak. And in other years, teams have had a blip in the final game and righted the ship in the postseason, perhaps most famously the 2007 New York Giants.

Leading 17-0 with under seven minutes remaining in the first half, Sunday marked the largest blown lead by L.A. in the Sean McVay era (since 2017), and the largest for the Rams since a 21-point collapse against Dallas in 2014. McVay had been 45-0 when leading at halftime entering Week 18, the second-longest such win streak in NFL history (including playoffs) -- Curly Lambeau earned 49 straight wins with Green Bay from 1926-33.

It was a bad loss but doesn't wipe out the previous five-game win streak that put the Rams in a position to host a postseason game.

Washing the bitterness out of their mouths following the collapse is the key for McVay.

"That we got a chance to respond and this group has shown that they can respond," the coach said when asked what he's looking forward to in the postseason. "Sure, you want to play every game to be able to win, but I think the fortunate thing and the 'half glass full' approach that we'll take is that (we) still found a way to win the division by winning 12 of your 17 games. Guys came ready to go. They battled. Just didn't make enough plays. And there were some things that you certainly want to do as a coach to help try to facilitate finding a way to get that done. But I'm just grateful for the opportunity that we have to continue to play and that's what gives me confidence."

The Rams host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at Sofi Stadium. McVay's squad might have stubbed its toe in the season finale, but the Cards have tumbled down the stretch, losing four of their past five games, including Week 13 to the Rams. The teams split the season series in 2021.

Related Content

news

Frank Reich says Colts will learn from 2021 'scar': 'We're going to learn from it and get better'

After a day to reflect on their season-ending loss to the lowly Jaguars, Colts coach Frank Reich owned the disaster, saying the only option is to learn, grow and ensure it doesn't happen again.
news

NFL players react to Georgia winning CFP National Championship against Alabama

More than 40 years in the making, Georgia brought home its first national title since the 1980 season as the Bulldogs conquered the Crimson Tide, 33-18.
news

No conclusive indication Joe Judge will return as Giants HC in 2022

The Giants have provided no definitive indication that Joe Judge will return for the 2022 campaign, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday. 
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI

eattle Seahawks backup quarterback ﻿Geno Smith﻿ was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following the team's season-ending victory in Arizona.
news

David Culley 'moving forward' with belief he'll remain Texans head coach

With his first season at the helm in the books, Texans head coach David Culley addressed his future with the team on Monday.
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians: Tom Brady not winning MVP award would be a 'travesty'

The 2021 MVP award appears to be a two-person race between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians, however, does not think it should be a close contest.
news

Panthers 'fully expect' Christian McCaffrey on team in 2022; Cam Newton's future unclear

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer address the club's future following Sunday's loss to the Bucs.
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2022 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2022 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

Don Maynard, Hall of Fame WR with Super Bowl champion Jets, dies at 86

﻿Don Maynard﻿, the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver who won Super Bowl III with the New York Jets, died Monday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 86.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 10

The Eagles RB room could be back to full strength ahead of Saturday's playoff clash with the Buccaneers. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Giants GM Dave Gettleman announces retirement

Giants GM Dave Gettleman is retiring. He made the announcement Monday after serving in his post for the past four seasons.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW