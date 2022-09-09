Around the NFL

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on loss to Bills: 'We got our ass beat, straight-up'

Published: Sep 09, 2022 at 08:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey offered the bluntest assessment of Thursday night's 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills to open the 2022 NFL campaign.

"We got our ass beat, straight-up," Ramsey said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen picked apart the Rams defense, finding holes and darting passes before coverage could converge.

"They were really attacking our little zones, like our soft spots in our zones," Ramsey said. "Obviously we've gotta watch the film, but I'm sure we all would've liked to play man a little bit more. I feel like we kind of had a mentality like, 'bend, don't break' a lot, because they were driving the ball but they weren't scoring, like, we were getting turnovers, interceptions, whatever it was."

Ramsey particularly struggled in the Rams' zone scheme Thursday, allowing six catches on seven targets as the nearest defender for 94 yards, a TD and a perfect 158.3 passer rating, per Next Gen Stats.

"We felt like they weren't going to be patient enough to do that the whole game, just take those five yards, three yards, four yards, right? But they were, for the most part," Ramsey said, "(and) then they had ... two or three explosives that ended up turning into touchdowns, and that was, like, the difference. They won by three touchdowns."

Ramsey's above quote underscores the evolution Allen has made as a signal-caller entering Year 5. Even two years ago, the Bills QB likely wouldn't have been patient enough to take what the Rams were giving up underneath for an extended stretch as he did Thursday.

Luckily for L.A., they won't face the Bills' MVP candidate every week. But after Thursday's struggles, there are sure to be some questions with defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and the coaching staff about playing more man-coverage in future contests.

Related Content

news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (finger) 'ready to go' in season opener vs. Broncos

After sustaining a rare training camp injury, Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams explains his eagerness to deliver an impactful season.

news

Justin Herbert: I've been thinking about Chargers-Raiders rematch for 'past six or seven months'

Justin Herbert and the Chargers don't have to wait long for a chance at revenge against the Raiders with schedule-makers pitting the division rivals against each other to open Week 1 on Sunday.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara feels 'explosive' ahead of sixth season: 'I might have gotten faster'

Much of the offseason discussions surrounding the Saints offense revolved around Jameis Winston's return from injury, a revamped receiver corps and offensive line changes. But don't forget about Alvin Kamara.

news

Josh Allen on pulverizing stiff-arm: 'An example of what I'm willing to do to win a game'

Facing a third-and-7 on their opening drive of the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambled toward the sideline and stiff-armed Rams safety Nick Scott to get the first down.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay on blowout loss to Bills: 'This was a humbling experience'

The Los Angeles Rams were left crestfallen by the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, losing 31-10, as the 2022 Super Bowl favorites made a statement at the expense of the 2021 Super Bowl winners.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Bills' season-opening win over Rams on Thursday

Behind the brilliance in Josh Allen's arm and legs, along with a dominant Von Miller-led pass rush, the Bills kicked off the 2022 season with a statement in their victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams.

news

Week 1 Thursday inactives: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for the Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams "NFL Kickoff Game 2022"

news

Saints, center Erik McCoy agree to five-year extension worth up to $63.75M

Center Erik McCoy has agreed to a five-year contract extension worth up to $63.75 million and includes more than $40 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Niners TE George Kittle (groin) misses second straight practice

San Francisco tight end George Kittle has missed two straight days of practice with a groin injury, putting his availability for Sunday's opener in more doubt.

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (shin) added to Week 1 injury report

Christian McCaffrey was added to the Carolina Panthers' report Thursday with a shin injury but was a full participant in practice.

news

Russell Wilson nostalgic ahead of Broncos-Seahawks opener: 'I'll forever have love in my heart for Seattle'

Perhaps you've heard Russell Wilson returns to Seattle on Monday night. Speaking to the media Thursday, the Pro Bowl quarterback predictably spun positive when asked if fans might consider him a villain following his offseason trade.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE