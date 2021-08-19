Around the NFL

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: 'I still can't find the plays where I was burnt multiple times' by Hunter Renfrow

Published: Aug 19, 2021 at 03:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jalen Ramsey was notified after Wednesday's joint practice between the Rams and Raiders that he'd reportedly been burned by Hunter Renfrow .

He took to Twitter to set the record straight with his own account of the events. A day later, he had a chance to speak on the matter.

"I guess some of their media thought that Hunter Renfrow had a really good day against me," Ramsey said Thursday, via a video tweeted by The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. "I still can't find the plays. I done watched the film twice and I still can't find the plays where I was burnt multiple times. But sure. He had one good catch on me yesterday. ... It's cool, I get that, you know, sometimes mentioning my name going against certain receivers may give them buzz and it may pump them up some. This is no disrespect to Hunter Renfrow﻿, because I actually think he's a pretty good player. I think he has some ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ in him.

"But I didn't have no issues yesterday. Watching the film, I played pretty well yesterday. Maybe some people just need to learn the difference between zone and man schemes. It doesn't really bother me, but sometimes you've got to set the record straight sometimes. And then you just leave it at that, tell people to enjoy their day and keep it pushin'."

The visual of a player like Renfrow torching Ramsey is difficult to imagine without having been there, but as we wrote this morning, it very well could have been a product of the type of coverage the Rams were running. Perhaps Ramsey was supposed to pass Renfrow off to a safety. It sounds as if it wasn't exactly single-high man coverage with Ramsey solely to blame, at least not if you ask Ramsey.

So Renfrow had a nice day. He's a player with a documented history of exceeding expectations, and he's been a productive pass-catcher for the Raiders through two seasons. But Ramsey doesn't sound too concerned with his own performance against Renfrow, which is ultimately all you need to know.

Related Content

news

49ers OT Trent Williams (knee) will sit out remainder of week

Trent Williams had his knee drained and will sit out for the rest of the week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell on cutting Don Muhlbach on his birthday: 'That sucks, but it is what it is'

After 17 seasons with the Detroit Lions, long snapper Don Muhlbach was cut on his 40th birthday. It was a move that head coach Dan Campbell realizes didn't paint him in the fondest light. 
news

Cardinals ready to 'have fun' with DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green in same receiving corps

With A.J. Green joining DeAndre Hopkins in the desert, Arizona has a veteran WR corps that could poise plenty of problems for opposing defenses. 
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson undergoing MRI on Achilles after being carted off during practice

Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson suffered a lower leg injury at practice Thursday and is having an MRI on his Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL Kickoff 2021 primer: Opponents, location, start time

With the start of the 2021 NFL season just around the corner, find out who's playing in the season opener and learn how to watch.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Aug. 19

Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that rookie QB Justin Fields will play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Bills, and declared the top candidates for the team's competition at left tackle. 
news

Steelers WR James Washington aims to demonstrate worth amid reports of trade request

Steelers WR James Washington isn't exactly denying the rumors of a trade request, but the fourth-year wideout maintains his love for the city as he hopes to carve out a role within a deep WR room.
news

Packers unveil throwback uniforms for Week 7 game vs. Washington

The Packers will sport a uniform inspired by the team's kits from 1950-1953, the club announced Thursday. Green Bay will wear these special throwbacks for one game only, its Week 7 contest against the Washington Football Team.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. embraces Mike Zimmer's stern approach after blowout preseason loss

Appearing on "Good Morning Football" on Thursday, TE Irv Smith Jr. spoke about coach Mike Zimmer's hard-nosed interview during halftime of the Vikings' preseason loss to the Broncos. 
news

Raiders pleased to see Hunter Renfrow receive attention after beating Jalen Ramsey in joint practice

Hunter Renfrow﻿ reportedly got the best of one of the top corners in the NFL, Jalen Ramsey, during the Raiders' joint practice session with the Rams on Wednesday.
news

Vikings LB Cameron Smith, who returned from heart surgery, announces retirement

Vikings LB Cam Smith, who missed all of the 2020 season due to heart surgery, announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, via social media. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW