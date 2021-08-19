Raiders pleased to see Hunter Renfrow receive attention after beating Jalen Ramsey in joint practice

﻿Hunter Renfrow﻿ reportedly got the best of one of the top corners in the NFL during the Raiders' joint practice session with the Rams on Wednesday.

We know -- it was hard for us to believe, too. But that's the consensus from those viewing practice in Thousand Oaks, California, where Renfrow was said to have beaten Jalen Ramsey on multiple occasions, sparking plenty of buzz and countless internet memes before the Raiders and Rams even finished their practice.

Renfrow just sees it as a good day at the office and a possible sign of things to come.

"If I can beat Jalen Ramsey, then I can beat anybody in the NFL, because he is one of the best," Renfrow said, via The Athletic. "That's how I approach it. He got me a couple of times, and hopefully tomorrow we make each other better again."

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound former Clemson walk-on has been a productive target in his first two NFL seasons, breaking 600 receiving yards in each campaign. But we typically didn't see Renfrow do this against an elite defensive back, which he did on Wednesday, albeit out of the slot.

"He doesn't get enough credit for how straight-line fast he is," Carr said after the Wednesday session. "I don't think his 40 time, I don't know what it was but whatever it was doesn't do it justice. He's fast. He can run. And just as fast as he can go that way, he can go this way."

"There is a lot of guys that can (have) straight-line track speed," Carr continued, "but Hunter, the thing that makes him different, not only that side-to-side speed, is that ... he knows what route he's running, obviously, and he sees the coverage. He knows how it's set up; he knows exactly what I want him to do, and he literally does it every single time."