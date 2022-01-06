Around the NFL

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on 49ers: 'They've had our number ... but they don't have mind control over us'

Published: Jan 06, 2022 at 06:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Rams are one Week 18 win away from clinching the NFC West title for the first time since they reached the Super Bowl.

Standing in their way: The San Francisco 49ers, a team Los Angeles hasn't defeated since 2019.

San Francisco is a perfect 5-0 in their last matchups with L.A., dominating statistically by a scoring differential of nearly 10 points per matchup, and owning an average time of possession advantage of 11 minutes.

In their first meeting this season, San Francisco scored an upset win that turned began a turnaround for the 49ers, defeating the Rams in convincing 31-10 fashion. Even with the presence of Aaron Donald -- and last season, the NFL's No. 1 defense -- Jimmy Garoppolo has won five straight over the Rams. It's tied for the third-longest streak of quarterback wins versus the Rams since the league's 1970 merger, per NFL Research.

That's a lot of history stacked against the Rams. But a win delivers Los Angeles a triumph the franchise has coveted since falling to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

"Since I've been here, they've had our number," Rams cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ said Thursday, via team transcript. "It is frustrating, but they don't have mind control over us, nothing like that if that's what you're asking. It's just how the games have went. But we are going out there confident on Sunday. We're not going out there thinking, 'Ah, man, we've lost this many games.' That is not our mindset at all. We're definitely going out there confident."

The Rams have every right to be confident. After going 0-3 in November, Los Angeles is a perfect 5-0 across December and January. The Rams are rounding into the defensive form that propelled Los Angeles to the Divisional Round last season, allowing just 16.4 points per game during their winning streak. The Rams own a plus-one turnover differential, and a plus-eight sack differential in their last five games.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris credited time on the practice field for Los Angeles' defensive turnaround in the last five weeks.

"You got better technique, you got better efficiency, you got smaller meetings, you got more time together," Morris explained Thursday. "It's more visual learning. More learning with the guys and more learning amongst each other. And those things just come into play throughout the attrition of the season. And it's just worked out for us well."

The Rams will need it to work out once again this weekend in order to secure the division crown and a home playoff game at SoFi Stadium, site of Super Bowl LVI. If not, the door will be left open for the Cardinals to mount a late charge to claim the NFC West throne.

Related Content

news

Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Members of John Madden's family to light Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to Raiders' season finale

As the NFL community continues to mourn the passing of John Madden, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning a special tribute in honor of their most iconic coach.
news

Bears place QB Justin Fields on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Week 18 game vs. Vikings

Justin Fields' rookie season might be finished. The quarterback was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, the team announced.
news

Buccaneers release receiver Antonio Brown following sideline incident in game vs. Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that they have released wide receiver Antonio Brown, less than 24 hours after he posted a lengthy statement stating he intends to undergo surgery to repair his injured ankle and that the Bucs have engaged in an "ongoing cover-up" surrounding the events of last week's game.
news

Steelers place WR Diontae Johnson, C Kendrick Green on COVID-19 list ahead of finale vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh enters Week 18 needing a win and a Colts loss to reach the playoffs. There's a chance the club will have to secure that victory without its top receiver and a standout rookie OL.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 6

The Cowboys could be without multiple starters for their season finale due to COVID-19. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock focused on Saturday's bout with Chiefs, not future in Denver

Drew Lock's place in the Broncos' future is far from solidified, but the young QB is not letting that uncertainty affect his mindset going into the season finale against the Chiefs.
news

Tua Tagovailoa 'not worried' about offseason QB trade talk: 'If it comes up, it comes up'

With the Dolphins missing the postseason for the fifth consecutive season and third under Brian Flores, the questions regarding the future of quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ will begin to swirl again in South Beach.
news

Mike Zimmer: Whatever happens with Vikings future, 'I can stand proud'

Mike Zimmer's future in Minnesota remains unknown as the Vikings head into their season finale against the Bears on Sunday. Zimmer said regardless of how it plays out, he's proud of the job he and his staff have done.
news

Aaron Rodgers on future in Green Bay: 'The grass is greener where you water it'

It appears Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and general manager Brian Gutekunst have gotten on the same page and mended fences.
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard implores team on 'Hard Knocks': 'We only get one opportunity at this'

With the Colts vying for a playoff spot, it might be the worst time for a bad practice, which is a message Pro Bowl linebacker ﻿Darius Leonard﻿ made loud and clear in Wednesday's eighth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts."  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW